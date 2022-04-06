Basketball Seagulls and Vilpas win from the men’s basketball league semi-finals

Lassi Nikkarinen was Seagulls’ most powerful player with 16 points in a match against KTP-Basket.

Salon Vilpas and Helsinki Seagulls rose to victory in the men’s basketball league in the semi-finals when they won their away games on Wednesday. Vilpas defeated Pyrinto as many as 96–61 in Tampere and KTP-Basket 82–63 in Seagulls Kotka.

Seagulls will have the opportunity to take the third and decisive victory in the semi-finals in their home games on Friday and Vilppa on Saturday.

Aspiration could not challenge Vilpa as hard as in the first game in Salo. Vilpas led through the game and decided his victory in the third period, at the end of which the difference already increased to 30 points.

“This was a very good game for us overall. The defense was really good again and the attack was more varied when the threes were at a normal level as well, ”summed up Vilppaa’s coach Sami Toiviainen.

Bryan Griffin scored 23 points for Vilppa and Ike Smith Aim for more points.

Also Seagulls considered KTP-Basket to be an underdog. The home team went four points away in the third period, but at the end of the period the difference was 13 points and by the middle of the final period it was already a decisive 18 points.

Lassi Nikkarinen was Seagulls most effective with 16 points. Urald King scored 20 points for eagles.