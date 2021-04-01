Basketball Seagulls and Vilpas continued on the road to away victories

Vilpas – Seagulls 74–76

Winnings 1-1

Helsinki All of Seagulls’ and Salon Vilppaa’s encounters this season in the men’s basketball league have ended in away victories.

This trend was also continued on Thursday in the second semi-final game in Salo, where Seagulls claimed a narrow 76-174 victory.

The four-win series is now 1-1.

“Such this play off basket is, a surface there and another here. Exactly the same whether there is a difference at the end of one or forty points. This was a great battle for us and it was great that we got to the levels of the series, ”said the coach of Seagulls Jussi Laakso.

Seagulls ’12-0 start kept it in the middle of the second quarter. After that, the game progressed mostly on the home team. A couple of minutes before the end, Vilpas was already leading by seven points, but Seagulls took the final moments 11-2 and rose to victory.

The 16-point men excelled as the power pair of the winners Timo Heinonen and Kendale McCullum. Out of the cheat, they got over ten points only Deondre Parks With 27 and Aatu Kivimäki 12 points.

Vilpas – Seagulls 74–76 (15–17, 21–18, 18–16, 20–25)

Vilpas: Deondre Parks Jr 27/1, Aatu Kivimäki 12/2, Jeremiah Wood 10/9, Myles Stephens 9/6, Mikko Koivisto 8/2, Riku Laine 4/1, Juho Nenonen 2/4, Ladarien Griffin 2/7 , Teemu Rannikko 0/1.

Seagulls: Timo Heinonen 16/4, Kendale McCullum 16/4, Antti Kanervo 12/3, Wayne Martin Jr 10/5, Shawn Huff 9/6, Tuukka Kotti 6/7, Corban Collins 5/1, Porter Troupe 2/1 .

Referees: Ville Selkee, Jaakko Kaunisto, Elias Anttonen.