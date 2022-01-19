Basketball Seagulls also defeated Vilppa in the league

The league-leading Bear Basket found new solvers.

Helsinki Seagulls won Salon Vilppa last Saturday in the Finnish Cup final and again on Wednesday in the men’s basketball league. Seagulls took home 85-79.

Vilpas led a steady game for the last time just before the middle of the final season. After that, Seagulls dominated the final game.

“It was a difficult evening ahead of time due to the couple’s absence, but the dudes played great and the win did taste,” said the coach of Seagulls. Jussi Laakso.

Joseph Lawson was Seagulls most effective with 16 points. Bryan Griffin scored 18 points for Vilppa.

Too much leading Kauhajoki Karhu Basket got into a away game against Kataja in Joensuu without their top three scorers Rene Rougeaun and Cameron Jones corona quarantine as well Lee Skinnerin due to injury. However, the top team found new solvers who built a strong 106-78 win.

From the Bear Basket, which took their fifth consecutive win, the full five scored double-digit points. About them Miikka Marttinen was most effective at 24 points. Nicholas Griffin and Jamar Wilson scored 21 points for Kataja.

Men’s Basketball League on Wednesday:

BC Nokia – Bisons Loimaa 101–62 (56–31)

Tampere Pyrinth – Cobras 100–90 (50–47)

Juniper Basket – Bear Basket 78–106 (42–50)

Lahti Basketball – Korihait 114–67 (49–29)

Seagulls-Salon Vilpas 85-79 (39-38)