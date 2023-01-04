Basketball | Scandal in Korisliiga: the game ended with the wrong result – “There were several mistakes”

Salon Seudun Sanomat revealed how all the numbers got mixed up in the match between Korihai and Pyrinnö.

Last The Korisliiga match played on Friday of the week Korihait–Pyrintö ended with the final result 84–81. Salon Seudun Sanomat however, found that in reality both teams scored 83 points in the game.

So the match should have gone to overtime and not ended with Korihaide’s victory.

Competition director of the Basketball Association Tom Westerholm confirms to Ilta-Sanom the error that occurred in the match. He followed the match on the spot.

The knot began to unravel when Pyrintö asked the Basketball Association why one of its players LJ Thorpen the basket was not recorded in the statistics, although it appeared both on the scoreboard and in the minutes.

It soon became apparent that the problem was significantly bigger.

“We became aware of the matter on New Year’s Day. We started to figure it out and I watched through the opening half of the match. It turned out that there were several mistakes in the protocol and statistics of the match,” says Westerholm.

“In the minutes of the match, the statistics and the scoreboard, there were different readings at some point. It is worrying and bad.”

Westerholm reviewed for IS all the situations that led to errors, which SSS was the first to report.

The first error occurred in situation 11–19. Thorpe’s two-pointer was not recorded in the minutes, but it appeared on the scoreboard and in the statistics. The final score of the opening quarter was 21–27, but it ended in the minutes 21–25.

At the beginning of the second quarter, when the score was 26-27, another foul occurred. Thorpe sank a two-point basket. In the statistics, Thorpe was marked with an unsuccessful donk. The protocol stated otherwise.

This situation also became Pyrinnö’s original contact request regarding the match.

After this Korihaiden Grant Audu made a basket that the referee called a three. A two-point basket is marked in the statistics.

The match should have been 29–29 at this point, the statistics read 28–27. At that time, the scoreboard still showed the correct situation.

The aspiration Tomas Pihlajamäki a basket in the situation 29–31 was marked on the scoreboard for the basket team instead of the visiting team, and when the game should have been 29–33, it was shown to the audience as 31–31.

Neither officials, judges, players nor spectators noticed it on the spot.

“No one noticed things during the game. Pyrintö contacted only because of Thorpe’s donk. When I looked at the situation from our system afterwards, it was a successful donk, but the statistics read failed. From the video and the protocol, I found that there is also something else wrong. I watched the game from the beginning.”

The halftime score should have been 40–41, when it was visible to everyone present as 42–39.

Westerholm went through the match on Sunday and made his own report, which he forwarded. The union received the responses from the parties concerned on Wednesday, and the matter is now being processed by the union’s rules and disciplinary unit.

“Of course, there is no ready-made method of operation written down in the rules in case of such a situation. There is something that can be interpreted, but nothing specific. I don’t take a position on that, what the solution should be. The Rules and Disciplinary Unit is an independent body and makes its own decisions.”

There is a precedent for this situation from a little less than six years ago. At that time, in the Seagulls–Kobras match, an extra two-point basket marked for the Seagulls was left uncorrected. The Seagulls won the game 86–84, even though the game should have gone to overtime.

The result of the match was not decided, but sanctions were imposed on the officials. Westerholm reminds that this situation is different because there are several mistakes and at different points in the game.

“It’s not the same case, but similar.”

Westerholm regrets that there were errors in each of the three inspection points, i.e. the minutes, statistics and scoreboard. He says that the possibility of assigning a commissioner to each match who would definitively supervise these matters is small.

“This is an extremely unfortunate situation that happened in Uusikaupunki. The commissary issue is a matter of resources, and we don’t have the financial or human resources to train and hire enough people for the job.”

Basket sharks is currently last in the Korisliiga. It has won four matches and lost 15. Pirintö is ninth with seven wins and 11 losses.