Basketball | Sasu Salin moves to Romania

Basketball|Susijeng’s captain has played in the Spanish premier league for the last ten seasons.

Men’s captain of the national basketball team Sasu Salin will continue his career in the Romanian champion team in Cluj-Napoca, the Basketball Association says in its press release. Salin, who signed a one-year contract with Cluj-Napoca, moves to the club from Spain, where he played in the main league for ten seasons.

“There were other offers in the air, but the negotiations with Cluj-Napoca were so advanced that we finally reached an agreement,” said Salin.

Salini’s new club is used to success in European games as well. According to Salini, 33, the attractiveness of the club was increased by a good fan base and a decent hall that can accommodate 10,000 spectators.

In Spain, Salin played since the 2015 season in Gran Canaria, Malaga and since 2019 in the Tenerife team, where he celebrated, among other things, the Champions League championship two years ago.