São Paulo won this Saturday (9) the title of the Champions League of the Americas (tournament equivalent to Libertadores in men’s basketball) after defeating Biguá (Uruguay) by 98-84 at Arena Carioca 1, Rio de Janeiro.

To win an international tournament of the modality for the first time, São Paulo carried out a campaign with 100% success in the competition.

The highlights of the decision were winger Bruno Caboclo (with 29 points and 7 rebounds) and guard Corderro Bennett (17 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist).

The post Basketball: São Paulo is champion of the Champions League of the Americas appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.



#Basketball #São #Paulo #champion #Champions #League #Americas #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO