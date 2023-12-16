Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 16/12/2023 – 18:24

Champion of the Basketball Champions League of the Americas (BCLA) in the 2021/22 season, São Paulo begins its search for a second championship this Saturday (16). Tricolor debuts away from home in the “Libertadores” of the sport against Quimsa (Argentina). The match starts at 8:40 pm (Brasília time) at Estadio Ciudad, in Santiago del Estero, in northwest Argentina.

The game counts for Group B, which still has Nacional (Uruguay). The duel between São Paulo and Uruguayans will take place on Sunday (17), at the same time and place. The games have

“>Live broadcast online on the BCLA channel. Check out the entire group stage schedule.

In the first phase, the 12 participants in the competition are divided into four groups, with three teams. The first two qualify for the quarterfinals. There are three rounds in which the teams play against each other, each played at the headquarters of one of the group members.

In São Paulo, the first window – which continues until Monday (18) – will be entirely in Santiago del Estero, at the Ciudad Quimsa Gymnasium. The second (from January 17 to 19, 2024), will be in Montevideo, the Uruguayan capital. Finally, the third, between February 10th and 12th, is scheduled for the Ginásio do Morumbi, a São Paulo venue.

The other two representatives of Brazilian basketball in the BCLA have already ended their participation in this first window. Current champion, Sesi Franca was the host of the games in the opening round of Group D. Last Friday (15), the team from São Paulo defeated Obras Sanitarias, from Argentina, 94 to 87, at Pedrocão, in Franca (SP ). Winger/pivot Lucas Dias was the highlight of the French victory, with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Reproduction Twitter/Sesi Franca Basquete

Franca leads the group with two wins and four points, followed by Obras, with one win and one defeat (three points). The bottom team is Universidad de Concepción, from Chile, with two setbacks (two points). The Chileans will host the clashes of the next round, at the Casa del Deporte Gymnasium, in the city of Concepción, between January 20th and 22nd.

Flamengo, like Franca, hosted the matches in the first window of Group C. Rubro-Negro, however, did not have the same luck as its rival from São Paulo. On Friday, the Rio team was beaten by Boca Juniors, from Argentina, 80 to 62, at the Maracanãzinho Gymnasium, in Rio de Janeiro. Winger Didi Louzada, with 16 points, was the main offensive name of the Brazilian team, BCLA champion in 2020.

In addition to Boca, Hebraica Macabi, from Uruguay, is also part of Group C. The three clubs ended the first round with one victory, one defeat and three points. The Argentines top the bracket based on baskets, followed by the Uruguayans and Brazilians. The next window, between January 17th and 19th, will be led by Hebraica.

The BCLA has been played since the 2019/2020 season, replacing the Liga das Américas. Brazil had the champion of the last three editions.