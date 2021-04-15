Basketball Salon Vilpas opened the Basketball League finals with a victory

Four wins are required for the championship.

Salon Vilpas won the men’s basketball league in the first final match away from Kauhajoki Basket 96–89. Reaches the champion with four wins. The next match is on Sunday in Salo.

Vilpas took the opening quarter of the match 30–19 and led 59–44 during the break. Karhu Basket did not get closer to seven points during the final game, and thus Vilpas took the advantage in the final series. Vilppa’s number one scorer had scored 23 points Jeremiah Wood and Mikko Koivisto completed with 19 points, for Bear Basket Okko Lake scored 23 points and Collin Malcolm 21.

The news is updated.