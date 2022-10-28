Basketball | Rest days separate Lauri Markkanen from NBA superstars

Lauri Markkanen’s performance level drops significantly in matches played without a rest day.

Basketball star Lauri Markkanen has charmed with his moves in the NBA this season, but there is one clear area of ​​improvement in his game that will be put to the real test in the next month or so.

Markkanen, who moved to the Utah Jazz before the start of the season, has been in a strong mood from the very first moments and has led the Jazz to one surprise victory after another.

Four wins out of five matches entitles them to shared first place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Markkanen’s balance is dazzling: an average of 22 points, 8.8 rebounds and three assists per game. More than 35 game minutes have been accumulated on average.

The five-game stat line is only marred by the game against the Houston Rockets. The visitors suffered their first loss of the season, and Markkanen scored only 14 points.

All six three-point attempts missed, as did three free throws, in which Markkanen had never failed in previous games.

One a significant factor in the lower score level was the fact that the match was the second played on two consecutive days.

Markkanen’s statistics in so-called back-to-back matches, i.e. matches played on consecutive days, reveal the problem.

The importance of rest days to Markkanen’s throwing accuracy and point balance is clear. In games played without a single rest day, the shooting accuracy of game situations over the entire NBA career is 30.8, with one rest day 44.8 and with at least three rest days 47.6.

The average score is 13.0 without rest, 15.9 with one rest day and 18.6 with at least three.

For threes, the percentages are 30.9 without rest, 37.0 with one day and 39.2 with at least three days of rest. The trend is also the same in free throws.

Basketball commentator and NBA expert Kristian Palotie recognizes Markkanen’s situation. He reminds us that the situation is not quite as simple as it might seem.

“There are two sides to the matter: how much is it about Lauri’s own fatigue and how much is it about the team? Lauri is a player who is given a small advantage on the field, which he then takes advantage of. So it can also partly be that these situations don’t arise, because the more tired rear men don’t get to create this advantage”, Palotie reflects.

It is clear, however, that Markkane has plenty of room for improvement when it comes to succeeding in consecutive matches. A comparison with the NBA’s brightest stars shows that there is still a long way to go.

“ “His physical endurance will be put to a completely new kind of test.”

For example Kevin Durant’s by Nikola Jokić and LeBron James’s the level of performance does not change when playing two days in a row. James’ three-point shooting percentage even increases when there are fewer rest days.

“When you look at the stat lines of superstars, this is still the distinguishing factor.”

According to Palotie, the teams’ practices regarding playing and resting vary greatly.

In some teams, the most important players are given a rest shift in either of the consecutive matches, in other clubs there is no clear operating model or opportunity for rest.

Markkanen is also in a new situation in his career in this regard. He has averaged more early season games than ever before and leads Utah in playing time.

This way, his physical endurance is put to a completely new kind of test.

“82 matches is an absurd number. During the season, there will be games where you simply can’t pull with full intensity.”

Lauri Markkanen has been difficult for his opponents to stop since the beginning of the season.

Although the season is just beginning, the following weeks will strongly determine the direction of the Jazz. The team plays 17 matches in 29 days, including five back-to-back matches. In two of these, both matches are away games, which makes the task even more difficult.

Most of the opponents have been counted as playoff teams in the preliminary plans, unlike Markkanen’s Jazz.

“If Utah wins even half of the games, it will be an insanely positive surprise.”

“Now we are measuring Markkanen’s development. We’ll see how the man copes and how much the summer strength training was useful.”

“ “If Utah plays this well, i.e. is going to the playoffs, then Lauri will probably play in the team until the end of the season.”

of Utah there have been big question marks hanging over the season from the start. The team sold its biggest stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert’s and started the season with a team that, from the point of view of the club management, was probably – and still is – destined to end up among the four worst teams in the NBA.

The four worst teams in the league have the best chance to book the 18-year-old and 220-centimeter Frenchman, who was hailed as the promise of the millennium next summer Victor Wembanyama.

Palotie sees that Markkanen playing until the end of the season in Utah is completely possible, as is selling the Finn elsewhere.

“If Utah plays this well, i.e. is going to the playoffs, then Lauri will probably play in the team until the end of the season. Similarly, if the team sinks to the bottom four, the club would not be very active in selling Markkas.”

On the other hand, if Utah runs from 9th to 12th, the club’s CEO can Danny Ainge to state that Markkanen’s sales contribute to ending up in the bottom four of the series.

“Ainge doesn’t hesitate to sell his stars,” Palotie sums up.

Pace. That’s what Lauri Markkanen is currently in the world’s toughest basketball league. The next few weeks will show if he can take the next step towards superstardom.