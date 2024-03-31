Basketball | Renne Kivinen, 14, got on the field in the Korisliiga and immediately succeeded – the glowing record turned out to be a mistake

Renne Kivisen did not become the youngest player in Korisliiga history.

Loimaaan The Bisons played their last game of the season in the men's Korisliiga on Saturday.

BIsons had already managed to secure their place in the series, and there was no more stake left for the home match against Lahti Basketball.

At the end of the second quarter, the Bisons decided to replace the only 14-year-old basketball talent on the court Renne Kivinen.

Kivinen quickly took advantage of his opportunity after receiving a throw. He sank a three-pointer on his only attempt.

The 173-centimeter back, who is still very light for men's games, was born in 2009. The debut of the Loimaa youngster was hailed as a record.

Many sources reported Kivisten as the youngest player in the history of the Basketball League and, of course, the youngest scorer.

In total, Kivinen's playing time was recorded as 4.17. Apart from the successful three, he did not accumulate any statistical records.

Next on the day it turned out that the records do not belong to Kivinen.

Editor of Salon Seudun Sanomat Juha Tuuna pointed out on the X messaging service that Perttu Blomgren was younger both in his first match and when he scored his first points at the end of 2015.

Even if Kivinen's exact birthday were December 31, he would still lose to Blomgren in the comparison of the youngest player by a couple of months.

Blomgren, 22, who took his first steps in Lapuan Kobri, now plays professionally in Slovenia. The back man has also been seen in the A national team.

This season, Kivinen has mostly played in Loimaa Korikonkari U19 and U16 teams.