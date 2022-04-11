Basketball Reigning champion Vilpas advanced to the Korisliiga semi-finals

Kauhajoki’s Karhu Basket and Helsinki Seagulls had previously secured their places in the semi-finals.

Men Salon Vilpas, who defends the basketball league championship, won Pyrinto 88–80 in the fourth match of the semi-finals in Tampere and advanced to the semi-finals 3–1.

Vilpas will face the winner of the Kouvot – Kataja semi-finals in the semi-finals starting on Saturday. In that match series, the wins are 2–2 before Wednesday’s playoffs.

Flat The match started to rise in price for Vilppa in Tampere in the third period, when it rose to a 12-point lead with a 10–0 jerk. In the fourth period, Pyrunt no longer reached the ten-point lead of the Salo people.

“There were no big differences, but we were now closer to the basket Jeremiah Woodin thanks much better than the previous game. We also succeeded in certain defensive situations as we had planned, ”summed up Vilppaa’s coach Sami Toiviainen.

Out of the playfulness, Wood improved tremendously from the previous game with 19 points. Marcus Lovett accompanied by 16 points. About the effort Ike Smith made 21 and David Gonzalvez 17 points.