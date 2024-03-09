Basketball | Rage broke out from the image published by the NBA – “Where is the woman?”

Basketball The NBA league has come under fierce criticism from many basketball fans. The reason is a picture that became an online hit, of which the NBA released a different version.

In the original picture, the star player of the Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry makes a golf swing after Golden State beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-90 on Wednesday night. However, Curry is not the reason why the picture became a hit, says, among other things Indy100 website.

In social media, attention was drawn to a woman who is fanning herself in the stands. In addition, a man in the audience is looking at this woman. The photo was taken by a Pulizer award-winning photographer Scott Strazzanteand he posted the picture on the messaging service X.

The NBA has also published a picture of the same situation in X, but the picture doesn't show a fan. Some have suspected that the NBA has edited the photo, but upon closer inspection, the photo was taken from a slightly different angle. The man looking at the woman can be seen in the picture, but the woman remains behind Curry.

The photo published by the NBA is heavily commented on, criticizing things like: “Where is the woman?”, “publish the real photo”, “why has she been photoshopped out?” and “something is missing”.

How about the woman missing from the picture? He is, or at least he's claimed to be, a San Francisco native Katherine Taylorwho also comments on the image, the original one, in X.

“The best date of my life, as you can see. Damn, remind me that next time I'll come fully clothed.”

Instead, the former professional golfer is not in the picture Paige Spiranac, which the woman in the picture has been mistaken for. Spiranac announced in Xthat “it's not me”.