Basketball | Race Hall logs woke up from the dead: “We thought the teams would bow in front of us”

Helsinki Seagulls, who had been forced to win, stretched the Vilpas semi-finals in a dramatic way for the sixth match.

Seagulls – Vilpas 71–66

Helsinki Seagulls was already counted, and the yacht for the first championship in club history seemed to be over.

However, the titles went to the exchange. With a strong rise in the closing quarter, Seagulls managed to rise alongside and past the winged Salon Vilppa, which means that the Korisliiga semi-finals will continue at least on Sunday.

“We were careless at times, but in the end we got the job done. We stuck to our plan: we kept the pace, defended tightly and carried out our attack with high quality, ”Seagulls’ back Kendale McCullum stated after the match in an interview with Ruudu.

Alun the theme at both ends was precise defense and clinging attack. Only one of the first eight attempts to succeed was successful, but Seagulls was still able to make a meager one-point lead in the first ten minutes.

The same intensive spending continued in the second quarter, and the break was recorded in favor of Seagulls with a moderately increased difference of 33-27.

After the break, the game turned to Vilppa with 11 consecutive points. The home team had a game at the point of disintegration, and players from all over the world had to leave the field.

The rest approaching Vilppa Aatu Kivimäki caught fire after first aligning Captain Seagulls with the end wall of the Hall Hall Tuukka Kotin with a small grant.

“Maybe I was more angry at the wall when it’s so close,” Kivimäki chuckled after the match.

Kivimäki’s 21 points were born in a short time, and at the same time he took control of the field anyway. The Seagulls season looked doomed.

However, the logs, which already looked dead, suddenly woke up to their most handsome flight of the evening. Seagullsin Antti Kanervo immersed in an important third. Then Vilppaan Mikko Koivisto with his fifth mistake, broke himself out of the final minutes, even though he was unable to stop Kendale McCullum’s basket making.

Dramatically at the end the Seagulls edge held. At the key moments, the grabbed rebounds secured the win as well as at least one more semi-final match.

McCullum, who made a total of 19 points, described the team’s playoff game as a roller coaster.

“The first round went well for us, but we came to this match series with the wrong mentality. We thought the teams would bow in front of us, ”McCullum estimated.

“Getting on our backs woke us up. It’s not too late to win, we just have to move on one match at a time. ”

In the second The semi-finals pair also had a final place in the break, as the Bear of Kauhajoki led Tampereen Pyrintö with a 3–1 match victory. In the fifth match played in Tampere, the home team Pyrinto was still at a loss of 16 points at the beginning of the final quarter.

With a strong finish, Pyrinto managed to keep the hope of the match series alive until the closing seconds. However, the last throws would move out of the basket ring, so with an 87–84 victory, Kauhajoki secured a place in the finals.

Karhu has won the Finnish championship in the last two seasons played until the settlement. The final opponent will be tried next time on Sunday in Salo, where Seagulls hopes to stretch the series of matches for the seventh game next Tuesday.