Basketball | Qatar’s streak of prestigious competitions will continue: it will organize the World Basketball Championships

Several international sports events have been organized in Qatar in recent years.

Basketball the men’s 2027 World Cup will be played in Doha, the capital of Qatar, the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) announced on Friday.

Fiba also announced that the Women’s World Cup will be held in Germany in 2026.

In recent years, Qatar has acquired the rights to host numerous sporting events.

Last fall, the World Cup was played in Qatar, the organization of which in the Middle Eastern country faced a lot of criticism due to human rights issues and the working conditions and contract problems of the migrant workers involved in the construction of the stadiums.

Secretary General of Fiba Andreas Zagklis praises Qatar effusively in the press release.

“We are very confident that the event will be of top quality both on and off the field.”

The 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup will be played in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia starting on August 25. Finland is participating in the games, and the group draw will be held on Saturday.