Basketball | Postimees: The Estonian coach claims that the racist insult was preceded by insults from Finns

The organizers of the junior tournament publicly apologized to the team from Helsinki. The case quickly became public in Estonia.

21.5. 18:56

in Tallinn The racist incident that took place in the Nord Cup junior basketball tournament in Estonia has also been reported in Estonia.

In the U12 boys’ match between Munkkiniemi Kisapoikien (MuKi) and the Estonian Kohila SK played on Friday, MuKi’s players and coaches had to subjected to racist behavior by opposing players.

Players found guilty of the incident were banned for one match. MuKi found the punishment completely insufficient and withdrew the club’s two teams from the tournament.

On Sunday, the organizer of the tournament issued a public apology for what happened.

“The players of the SK Kohila team reacted to the disagreements between the teams with racist insults. We absolutely condemn the behavior of the players towards Munkkiniemi Kisapoiki”, the tournament manager Tarmo Oraksen stated in the signed release.

“We deeply apologize for this incident to the team and their coaches, we have taken measures and will do everything we can to ensure that this does not happen again.”

Estonian the biggest newspaper In an interview with Postimee Coach of Kohila SK Kaur Heinaru tells about his team’s view of what happened. He claims that the chain of events started with insults from MuK players.

“Their players made offensive comments about the weight of one of our players. A little later, this opponent let our players go towards sounds that don’t belong in basketball,” Heinaru said, according to the newspaper.

“I assume this racist word was said at some point after this. No one knew anything had happened – not me, not the referees, not even the opponent’s coach.”

Heinaru confirms to the newspaper that the incident was brought to his attention after the game and he asked his player to apologize.

“The boys shook hands, and the case seemed to have been dealt with.”

MuKin the coaches said that the junior who had been subjected to racist insults had taken the incident very seriously. Heinaru said the same thing happened to their player as well.

“He cried too. I believe in my own player. He is an honest boy and admitted that he insulted the opponent. But it didn’t happen for no reason, he has been insulted before,” the coach told Postimeehe.

“They are 11-12 years old, no wonder inappropriate things come out of their mouths in the emotional heat of the game.”

MuK’s coaching said previouslythat the team’s Asian player had been insulted right away during the warm-up.

Heinaru also defended his players by saying that it would be “intellectual to say that they are racist”.

“All these boys’ big idols are black NBA players,” he reasoned.

However, Heinaru admitted that the club must also learn from what happened. “I want to emphasize that we have zero tolerance for insults and racism at Kohila SK.”

HS did not immediately get a comment from MuKi about Heinaru’s story.

1990- and the interview with Heinaru, who himself played in the Estonian league in the 2000s, was prominently featured on Postimee’s front page as the main news on Sunday afternoon.

The case had already become public in Estonia before that, when the Estonian media wrote about it at least based on HS’s Saturday news.