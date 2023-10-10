Polonara underwent surgery for testicular neoplasia. Virtus Bologna. “Successful operation”

“Virtus Pallacanestro Bologna SpA announces that the surgery Achille Polonara underwent today was technically successful. In the next few days, methods and times will be established for the resumption of sporting activity”. Thus the Bologna club with a note on its official website regarding the operation to which Achille Polonara underwent for the removal of a testicular neoplasm. On Sunday the Virtus Bologna champion took the field in Segafredo’s victory against Varesescoring 10 points in 22 minutes, almost achieving a double double (9 rebounds).

In the next few days, methods and timing will be established for the resumption of sporting activity. FORCE @ilpupazzo33 💪 pic.twitter.com/tWMb4laBzr — Virtus Segafredo Bologna (@VirtusSegafredo) October 10, 2023

The 31-year-old 6ft 3in winger has previously played abroad in Lithuania and Turkey and has 87 caps for the Italian national team (in September with the blue shirt he took eighth place at the Basketball World Cup played in the Philippines). Dozens of messages of good luck to Achille Polonara have arrived on social media.

