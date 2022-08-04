Friday, August 5, 2022
Basketball | Playing without Lauri Markka, Susijengi bowed out to Belgium

August 4, 2022
in World Europe
Markkanen will return to the team’s strength on August 18 against Ukraine.

Belgium won the Finnish men’s national basketball team’s training match in Tampere 75–71 (43–42).

The most effective player in the match was the Belgian defender Emmanuel Lecomte (18 points). Finland scored the most points Oliver Nkamhoua (14).

Before the August-September World Cup qualifying window, Susijengi will play again the day after tomorrow Saturday in Tampere against Belgium and on August 18 in Jyväskylä as the hosts of Ukraine.

Finland’s number one star Lauri Markkanen will not play in the Tampere matches, but will return to the lineup against Ukraine.

