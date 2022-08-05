Griner, 31, who was sentenced to 9 years in prison for intentionally possessing and smuggling drugs banned in Russia, is a key player for Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA. She played there with number 42. Her fellow players viewed the lawsuit Thursday from the dressing room in Connecticut, American media report.

US President Joe Biden called Griner’s lengthy jail sentence “unacceptable” on Thursday and called on Russia to release her immediately “so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and teammates.” There is a chance that Griner will become part of a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia, but that is not yet clear.