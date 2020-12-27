American basketball player Stephen Curry, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, scored 105 three-pointers in a row in the team’s training session on Saturday. CBC…

The team said they have filmed Curry’s last 103 accurate shots.

“This is madness. I think the previous record was 77 shots in a row. This should be included in the Guinness Book of Records, because we have video evidence, ”said head coach Steve Kerr.

5+ minutes without a miss. Stephen. Curry. pic.twitter.com/8DV0z5gtib – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 26, 2020

Curry’s teammate Draymond Green admitted that he had “no doubt” that the athlete was able to show such a result.

“I’ve always said that this is the best sniper in the history of basketball,” Green said.

In 2019, Stephen Curry entered the top ten highest paid athletes in the world with an income of $ 79.8 million.