Forward of the Yekaterinburg “UMMC” Brianna Stewart became engaged to the basketball player of the Spanish national team Marta Ksargay. The American woman reported this in her Instagram…

The athlete published several photos in which she proposes to the chosen one. “I did it. Another ring. She said yes, ”wrote Stewart. The representative of the Spanish national team posted a similar post in her social media.

Stewart, as part of the Russian club, won the Russian championship and the Euroleague this season. She was also recognized as the MVP of the Euroleague Final Four, and she received the same title at the end of the championship.

Currently, the girls are together in the training bubble of the women’s National Basketball Association (NBA) in Bradeton (USA, Florida).