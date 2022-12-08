Basketball player for arms dealer: exchange between the United States and Russia

The United States and Russia exchanged prisoners on Thursday, including the star of the

american basketball Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the White House and the Russian Foreign Ministry respectively announced.

“On December 8, 2022, at Abu Dhabi airport, the exchange procedure of Russian citizen Viktor Bout for US citizen Brittney Griner, who were serving sentences in US and Russian prisons, respectively, was successfully completed,” the ministry said. of Russian Foreign Affairs on Telegram.

Bout, a known Russian arms dealer, had been detained in the United States for more than 10 years.

US President Joe Biden announced Thursday morning that Griner, sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia for drug trafficking, was already “safe” and “on her way” to the United States. “A few moments ago I spoke with Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home”the US president tweeted.

ADVANCE

AFP