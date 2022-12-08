Basketball player for arms dealer: exchange between the United States and Russia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
Popular player Brittney Griner, sentenced in Russia, is on her way home.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 8, 2022, 08:51 A.M.
The United States and Russia exchanged prisoners on Thursday, including the star of the
american basketball Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the White House and the Russian Foreign Ministry respectively announced.
“On December 8, 2022, at Abu Dhabi airport, the exchange procedure of Russian citizen Viktor Bout for US citizen Brittney Griner, who were serving sentences in US and Russian prisons, respectively, was successfully completed,” the ministry said. of Russian Foreign Affairs on Telegram.
Bout, a known Russian arms dealer, had been detained in the United States for more than 10 years.
US President Joe Biden announced Thursday morning that Griner, sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia for drug trafficking, was already “safe” and “on her way” to the United States. “A few moments ago I spoke with Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home”the US president tweeted.
ADVANCE
AFP
December 8, 2022, 08:51 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Basketball #player #arms #dealer #exchange #United #States #Russia
Leave a Reply