The American professional basketball star Brittney Griner arrived this Friday in San Antonio (Texas) at 4:45 in the morning (11:45 in mainland Spain) after being released by Russia this Thursday thanks to a prisoner exchange with the well-known Russian arms dealer Víktor Bout, imprisoned in the United States since 2012. The athlete has spent almost 10 months in prison, after being sentenced in August by a Russian court to nine years in prison for drug trafficking. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for “hostage-related issues,” Roger Carstens, who traveled with Griner from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where the prisoner exchange took place, confirmed her arrival in a tweet.

The athlete is scheduled to be transferred later to the Brooke Army Medical Center hospital for a medical examination, confirmed John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council of the United States. Griner “seems to be in good spirits and in good health,” Kirby said in an interview with MSNBC television.

According to CNN, Griner may also participate in a Defense Department program known as PISA (Post-Isolation Support Activities) to help her acclimate back to normal life. That program is typically offered to Americans who have been held for long periods of time in foreign countries.

The 32-year-old Phoenix Mercury team player had been sentenced in August this year to nine years in prison for possession of drugs and contraband, after being arrested on February 17 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in possession of a vape with two cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil that he carried for his personal consumption.

During the trial, he pleaded guilty, claiming it was an “intentional mistake” and saying he did not intend to break the law, but that confession did not prevent him from being harshly condemned by the Russian court. His arrest had been made public after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, so the United States considered from the beginning that there were political motivations behind his arrest, at a time when Western sanctions against Moscow and the US condemnation of the war unleashed by Vladimir Putin. To Washington, Griner was a hostage in the hands of Russia.

The exchange that has allowed the player to return to her country took place after an arduous negotiation that lasted months, led by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov. The pact to exchange it for Bout, an arms dealer known in the US as the “merchant of death”, received the go-ahead from President Joe Biden on Thursday. Washington failed to include in that agreement Paul Whelan, a security executive from a US company who was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020 on charges of espionage and who remains imprisoned in Russia.

On Thursday night, Biden and the athlete’s wife, Cherelle Griner, spoke to her by phone, when the player was already on board the plane that took off from Abu Dhabi. “She is safe, she is on a plane and she is on her way home after months unjustly detained in Russia in intolerable circumstances,” the president celebrated in the subsequent appearance to talk about her exchange.

The United States had offered to hand over the trafficker Bout as early as June, but was asking in return that Russia hand over not only Griner but also Whelan. Russia refused and only admitted the exchange of the athlete for Bout. “We will continue to negotiate in good faith for the release of Paul Whelan, I guarantee it,” Biden said Thursday. Griner’s family expressed their gratitude to the president and his administration “for the tireless work they have done to bring Brittney home,” in a statement released Thursday night.

Bout, 55, is a trafficker sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012 for supplying weapons to terrorist organizations. His figure inspired the movie The Lord of the war, starring Nicolas Cage. His capture took years of work for the US authorities. He was detained in Thailand by the DEA, the US drug enforcement agency, and his extradition took two and a half years.

The Kremlin considered this Friday that the negotiations between Russia and the US that led to the exchange of Griner for the Russian arms dealer cannot be considered a step towards improving relations between the two countries, reported Efe. “These negotiations dealt exclusively with the issue of exchange, it is probably wrong to draw hypothetical conclusions that this could be a step towards overcoming the crisis we currently have in bilateral relations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told the daily. Izvestia.

pay inequality

Winner of two Olympic gold medals, Griner became the star of the Phoenix Mercury since she joined the team in 2013. Since 2018 she has also played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the Russian first division, taking advantage of the WNBA’s offseasons, the women’s American professional league, with the aim of improving their income. In Russia, the player earned approximately four times what she earned playing in her country.

The also basketball player Nnemkadi Ogwumike, director of the WNBA Players Association, deplored in a recent interview with the television program Good Morning America, that, like other basketball professionals in her country, Griner would have been forced to travel to Russia “because of a gender problem: wage inequality.” The average salary of a professional in the North American NBA is about 8.5 million dollars a year, while elite WNBA athletes receive an average of just 102,000 dollars, according to data from the podcast American goals sports

