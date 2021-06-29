Basketball | Phoenix Suns, a touch away from the NBA Finals, bowed to the Los Angeles Clippers

The away team Los Angeles Clippers won the NBA West in the fifth final with 116-102 points.

Basketball In the NBA League, the Phoenix Suns had a chance to seal the final spot in the fifth game of the West Group Finals, but the away team, the Los Angeles Clippers, managed to take home the victory with 116-102 points.

After a recent narrowing by the Clippers, Phoenix leads the series with a win of 3-2. The league will reach the final with four wins.

The match the very scorer was the Clippers Paul George. He scored three out of three and a total of 41 points. The second most points were rushed by 31 points playing in the Suns shirt Devin Booker.

The Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, will compete against each other in the Eastern Block final. Milwaukee leads that match series with 2-1 victories.