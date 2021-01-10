Basketball Philadelphia played with seven men as the coronavirus punished the NBA

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers thinks the match should have been postponed.

NBA Basketball League The Philadelphia 76ers had to play against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday with a seven-man coron virus quarantine and injury taxed lineup.

Denver won 115-103, and Philadelphia had to line up with a knee injury Mike Scottinin order to get to the feet of the eight players required by the rules.

Scott sat on the bench for the whole match. Philadelphia coach Doc Riversin thought the match should have been postponed.

“I don’t think we should have played, but it’s not my job to express it. I’m worried about the health of the players, “Doc Rivers said.

Denver was missing due to corona quarantine Michael Porter.

NBA: n the best basketball player of the season Bradley Beal fell from Washington’s lineup to quarantine an hour before Saturday’s match against Miami.

Nine of Boston Celtics ’17 players playing against Miami on Sunday is uncertain. Of those nine, seven had reported a positive corona test sample on Saturday night or isolated due to tracing of infection chains.