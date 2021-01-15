Basketball | Petteri Koponen returns to the Italian Basketball League

Petteri Koponen will play at Pallacanestro Reggiana until the end of this season.

Finland number one in the basketball team Petteri Koponen continues his career in the Italian league. The Pallacanestro Reggiana club announced on Friday that it has entered into a comprehensive agreement with a Finn by the end of the season.

Koponen had a valid contract with Bayern Munich, but at Bayern he has not played at all during the past season. Instead, Koponen has trained in Finland.

Bayern Munich announced in the summer that Koponen did not fit their plans. Salary ran, but play was not allowed.

“I’m happy that I get to play again after a few months. I have never been in such a situation in my career before, ”Koponen, 32, states in Reggiana’s press release.

“Now my goal is to get into play as quickly as possible.”

For Kopos, Italy is not a new experience, as he played at the beginning of his professional career in Bologna from 2008 to 2012.

Koponen is now the second Finnish player in Reggiana’s history, as Teemu Rannikko played there in 2000–2002.

Reggiana is currently eighth in the Italian Basketball League. There are 16 teams in the series.