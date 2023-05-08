Basketball | Petri Suokas started building a cool 10 million euro arena on a plot of land – “They probably thought I’d gone crazy”

Farmer Petri Suokas got excited about basketball in the mid-2010s. Now he is the vice president of Karhubasket and his family business owns the arena that opened in the fall.

Qauhajoki

Black the cube stands out far from the open space and no wonder. After all, the cube is twenty meters high and 70 meters wide on each side.

Kauhajoki in South Ostrobothnia is at the heart of basketball Finland. Karhubasket is playing the Korisliiga finals for the fifth year in a row, but its first season in arena conditions.

“Great facility, even if I do say so myself”; inches Vice President of Karhubasket Petri Suokas in the lobby of the arena that opened in the fall.

And Suokas can really say “himself”. The arena is owned by Suokas and his three sons’ family business in the wind power industry, Suotuuli oy.

Arena recounting the birth history, we must return to spring sowing in 2020. Even before his wind power company, Suokas has been running a seed grain farm. While sowing wheat seeds in the field, there was time to think about the arena that Kauhajoki had dreamed of.

Suokas presented his ideas at the background group meeting in early summer 2020.

“There isn’t and won’t be the right moment for construction. I have to start doing it and not put it off any more. I suggested that if built. It was the last thing in other topics. Nobody said anything. They probably thought I had gone crazy,” says Suokas.

The construction work at Kauhajoki has been done primarily with basketball in mind.

Suokas asked for and received permission to commission the first observational photos and plans of the building. The author was found to be an architect Jyrki Jääskeläinenwho had been planning the football stadium completed a little earlier in Seinäjoki.

In the autumn of the same year, a state aid application was filled out, which went through and brought in 750,000 euros. The project progressed quickly and in mid-summer 2021 the earthworks were done. Construction began on July 3 and was completed about 14 months later. The transfer date was September 30 this season.

“Sometimes the pillow was a little bad when you thought about how much money would be enough and whether it would be finished,” Suokas admits.

The cost estimate was less than ten million euros in the beginning, but the final price exceeded ten million. Suokas says the main thing is that the arena is ready.

According to him, the import company IKH, which bought the name of the arena, has played a key role in covering the costs.

“This would have been quite a difficult tick without it. There was so much help,” Suokas admits.

Even though Suokas thought that there is no right time to start construction, he admits that the starting moment was practically the last possible one.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine raised the prices of construction materials even more, but the Kauhajoki project managed to get out of the effects in no time, even though the war started during the construction period. Everything needed had been ordered and there were no delays.

By starting later, the costs could have risen so drastically that the realization of the project would have been at stake.

The home team’s facilities have sofa groups and chairs for hanging out and video conferences. In the background, gym equipment used by the team.

Arena project based on this, one could easily imagine that Suokka has a background of decades in the sport and the club. It goes wrong.

As a player, Suokas has only excelled in physical education classes at school. Enthusiasm began to be found around the middle of the last decade, when he attended games as a guest of a local bank.

Suokas soon got the idea to support the club. The background was the building permit received by the wind power company. When the city was sympathetic to the business idea, Suokas says he wanted to give something back. Karhubasket, central to the image of the entire city, was a natural route.

Suokas says that in early autumn 2017 he marched to a local sports equipment store, whose owner, since deceased Mika Peräläalso worked in the background of Karhubasket.

“I went there because I wanted to be a sponsor, and I asked where such a giant would be, with whom I could sign a contract. The guys had then held a background group meeting that, like hell, something like this could have gone unnoticed. That a guy came to the store and offered money. Where can you find these? All of a sudden we started to find paper to make a contract”, says Suokas.

Suokas made a deal from the ad in the middle circle. The amount was so significant that a year later he was asked to join the team’s background group. The role has grown so that nowadays Suokas is not only the owner of the arena but also the vice president of Karhubasket.

“It got a little out of hand.”

The IKH arena went up in Kauhajoki in 14 months.

Suoka doing business from both the perspective of the basketball team and the arena flashes in my mind. The transition to arena conditions increased Karhu’s audience average in this season’s regular season to 1,500 spectators, while in the previous season the number was around 800.

The new Arena has 2,362 seats. No less than a thousand restaurant seats have been obtained in the hall. Some of these are for VIP use, some are open to all spectators, and some of the restaurant seats can watch the game.

Suokas strongly defends the model where the team plays in a privately owned arena. The city of Kauhajoki sold the plot to the hall for a purchase price of one euro and buys shifts for about a thousand hours a year. But the city has no ownership, nor does it have a say in how the arena is implemented. The construction solutions have been made on the terms of basketball and in accordance with the interests of the sport.

In Suokka’s opinion, that is one of the problems in domestic basketball. When you ask him if many of the main league venues in Finland are at the level they should be, the answer is quite blunt: “There aren’t many of them.”

“I don’t see that it’s necessarily the best way when the city is in shambles. Then the arena is not what it should be when thought through business. They have to think more from the point of view of a municipal or urban resident.”

Bearbasket also has cold water pools in its locker rooms.

Suokas admits that from the arena’s point of view, other activities need to get more in the future. The arena itself lends itself to many things. Three concerts have been organized, in addition, for example, the fair use has been tested.

“The parquet floor is a bit limiting. You can’t hold a car show because it’s an expensive elastic floor, which can’t withstand unreasonable point loads.”

In Kauhajoki, the business is run in a small town of 13,000 inhabitants. People from neighboring municipalities are also needed for the club to survive.

According to Suokka, a player budget of half a million to a million is required in order to fight for the championship. And that’s what Karhubasket wants to continue to fight for.

“It’s not just about money, but it’s just that the more budget there is, the better players you get. Yes, skill and salary want to follow each other.”

Thereto At Kauhajoki, you can count on a loyal group of supporters to support the club. The city lives and breathes basketball. 50–60 volunteers help the paid employees to build the match event.

The supporters’ group supports the team in away games during the week as well. The 35-passenger bus is the group’s “wood man’s” Pertti Holman along full in the game as in the game. Even when going to Joensuu for the midweek regular season game.

Supporters actively keep in touch with the team and organize things to do, from saunas in a smoke sauna to riding a snowmobile. The players have come to Kauhajoki mainly from outside.

“This is a small village, there is not much other activity. Of course, the players have come here to play and train, but it’s nice to organize something else. The guys themselves have even said that it’s nice to see people other than game buddies sometimes”; Holma says.