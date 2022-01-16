Basketball Peli-Karhut won the Finnish Cup for the third time in a row: “Ten tons is pretty big money”

In the final, Torpoja Pojat fell.

Women the domestic basketball champion remains strictly in control of the champions team Peli-Karhu in Kotka. Peli-Karhut, who won the previous three Finnish championships (2018, 2019, 2021), was captured on Sunday by overthrowing Torpan Pojat 77–64 (43–32) in the Finnish Cup final.

The Kotka team has now also won the Cup three times in a row. The group of eagles, which operated in a large line-up, led the match played in Urhea Hall from the beginning and decided the victory largely with their hard-hit threes (12/32).

“We stayed calm and got good throws. We took much better care of the ball than yesterday (in the semi-finals). The guy got quite a lot of offensive discs, but in the end we got enough of them to wrap up this thing, ”PeKan’s game captain Linda-Lotta Lehtoranta comments.

PeKa won a prize pool of EUR 10,000 for winning the Cup.

“Of course this (championship) has value, and a ten ton is pretty big money. It will certainly make it easier to follow up in this situation. The first stage has now been taken care of, and now we are going to start the second one, ”Lehtoranta, who distributed ten passes, referred to defending the Finnish Championship gold.

The most powerful in the field was the American star of PeKan Zykera Rice, who scored 25 points and scored 11 rebounds. The pier was ToPo’s eating tooth Erika Davenport (18/13).

Stump suffered a few absences in the match and played with only eight players. The three-point accuracy of the Helsinki team remained sad, as the team immersed only three of its 20 long throws.

“The result doesn’t necessarily tell you everything, but I would say we were pretty close at times,” ToPo’s head coach Niko Six said and regretted the loss.

The Women’s Basketball League will return from its corona break on Tuesday. PeKa starts from the top with a finish in the regular season, with ToPo lurking in third place.

Credit can be found in the Helsinki camp that Peli-Karhut can be shaken in the spring.

“You have to throw in a few corners and a few more free throws. Rice did 25 today, it needs to be taken a little off. Our tactical choices also contributed to him scoring so many points today, ”Kuusi reflected.