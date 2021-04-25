Basketball | Peli-Karhut rolled out to become the women’s basketball league champion for the third time in a row

The Women’s Basketball League champion Peli-Karhut lost only two matches during the season. The Kotka team also celebrated championships in 2018 and 2019

Kotkan Peli-Karhut has won the women’s Basketball League championship for the third time in a row. In the fourth final played in Espoo, PeKa defeated Tapiola Honka 75–57 and took the series 3–1.

Honka, who narrowed the final situation on Thursday, led the match at halftime 33–26, but in the second half PeKa was superior. The Eagles took the third period with 13 points and the final quarter with 12 points.

Game Bears lost only two matches during the season. The Kotka team also celebrated the championships in 2018 and 2019. Last year, the championship was not distributed due to the corona pandemic.