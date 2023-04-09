Basketball | Peli-Karhut made it to the women’s Korisliiga finals again

In the match played in Forssa, Peli-Karhut broke a 49–36 lead already in the opening half. The third quarter was 26–10, so there was room to slack off in the last quarter.

9.4. 20:34

Eagle On Sunday, Peli-Karhut defeated Forssa Alu with a score of 95–67 and advanced to the final matches of the women’s Korisliiga with a 3–1 semi-final victory.

Natalie Kleemann-Day häre was the leading star of the Eagles, scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Donna Cosby made seven assists leading to a basket.

“Apart from a few minutes, it was a great game. In attack, we were even better than in the previous match. 27 passes leading to a basket and 11 turnovers indicate that the game was balanced. We played well defensively. You have to be satisfied with the place in the finals”, head coach of Peli-Karhuje Mika Haakana said in the announcement.

Five Peli-Karhut, chasing consecutive Finnish championships, will face Torpa Pojat or Vimpelin Veto in the final matches.

ToPo leads the semi-final series 2–1 and can secure a place in the final match on Monday on the away court. Forssa Alku ends its season in the bronze medal match, where it meets the loser of the Torpa Poikie and Vimpelin Veto match series.