Saturday, April 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | Peli-Karhut is the Finnish women’s basketball champion for the fifth time in a row

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Basketball | Peli-Karhut is the Finnish women’s basketball champion for the fifth time in a row

Peli-Karhut beat Torpa Pojat in the third final by two points.

Basketball the women’s Finnish championship remains at the familiar address. The Kotkala club Peli-Karhut won the women’s Korisliiga final series with a 3–0 victory, when it defeated Torpa Pojat 85–83 in the 3rd final. The championship is Peli-Karhui’s fifth in a row.

The championship was decided right at the end of the 3rd final game, when PeKan Donna Cosby made two free throws. A little before that, ToPo had reached 83-83 even numbers Ebba Pekonen with a three-point basket.

Cosby was PeKa’s most effective with 24 points, Nikolina Zubac scored 23 points. ToPo’s point leader had forged 34 points Ilmar’I Thomas.

Correction 21.4. 21:53: Corrected the spelling of the player’s name to Ilmar’I Thomas.

#Basketball #PeliKarhut #Finnish #womens #basketball #champion #time #row

See also  Afghanistan Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani recounted the last moments of his regime: "I didn't know where we were going"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Musetti with Tsitsipas, in the semifinal there is the challenge between backhands

Musetti with Tsitsipas, in the semifinal there is the challenge between backhands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result