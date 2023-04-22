Basketball | Peli-Karhut is the Finnish women’s basketball champion for the fifth time in a row

Peli-Karhut beat Torpa Pojat in the third final by two points.

Basketball the women’s Finnish championship remains at the familiar address. The Kotkala club Peli-Karhut won the women’s Korisliiga final series with a 3–0 victory, when it defeated Torpa Pojat 85–83 in the 3rd final. The championship is Peli-Karhui’s fifth in a row.

The championship was decided right at the end of the 3rd final game, when PeKan Donna Cosby made two free throws. A little before that, ToPo had reached 83-83 even numbers Ebba Pekonen with a three-point basket.

Cosby was PeKa’s most effective with 24 points, Nikolina Zubac scored 23 points. ToPo’s point leader had forged 34 points Ilmar’I Thomas.

Correction 21.4. 21:53: Corrected the spelling of the player’s name to Ilmar’I Thomas.