Basketball Peli-Karhut celebrated the victory of the Finnish Cup in Espoo

Linda-Lotta Lehtoranta led Peli-Karhut to renew her victory in the Finnish Basketball Women’s Cup. For next season, the player’s goal is to be focused back abroad.

National team woman Linda-Lotta Lehtoranta led his hometown of Kotka Peli-Karhut on Sunday in show style to win the Finnish Basketball Women’s Cup with 98–81 points.

Lehtoranta threw 15 points against Espoo Basket Team in the final and managed to lift the winning trophy in Espoo.

“We had a good start, but EBT came in very aggressively and we had losses and bad solutions. When we got used to their aggression, we got the ball moved and the easy baskets made, ”Lehtoranta analyzes.

The number one in the Women’s League’s feed exchange is still running the Game Bears game, although the current agreement includes an option to move abroad.

“Yes there have been them (feelings abroad), but they don’t really matter at this stage anymore. Next season, the goal is to play abroad. ”

Lehtoranta, 29, has played for Game Bears from the 2017-18 season. Before that, the player became familiar with the fields of Germany, the Czech Republic and Belgium. Experience is an asset in Finland.

“I’ve been able to play a different platform and a different environment. It always grows as a player and as a person, ”Lehtoranta analyzes the output of the years abroad.

Last year, an exceptional summer was not the easiest possible for a non-contracted professional basketball player.

Hometown due to interest rate restrictions, the doors of the basketball hall did not open to the non-contractor Lehtoranta, who wrote an audience department letter to Kymen Sanomat about the situation. After that, things went on.

“The situation went really well, and then I got to train. Things were agreed upon in the consensus, and there was no drama, ”Lehtoranta smiles.

During the winter, many juniors have been in a similar situation.

“Of course we have to understand that we go ahead with health, but it’s really unfortunate that young people can’t get into hobbies. They should also have the right to practice, ”Lehtoranta hopes.