Basketball | Paul Silas, 79, who won three NBA championships, has died

After his playing career, Silas became a coach. He was superstar LeBron James’ first coach in the NBA.

Basketball league Won three NBA championships as a player Paul Silas has died, the news agency Reuters reports. He was 79 years old when he died.

Silas won his championship in 1974 and 1976 with the Boston Celtics and 1979 with the Seattle Supersonics. He began his NBA career with the St. Louis Hawks in 1964. The organization moved to Atlanta in 1968, after which the club changed to the Atlanta Hawks.

In addition to the Celtics, Supersonics and Hawks, Silas played for the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. He was selected twice for the NBA All-Star Game.

Silas played in the NBA for 16 seasons and then became a coach. He will be remembered as a superstar LeBron James’s as the first NBA coach in the Cleveland Cavaliers from the 2003-2004 season. Silas worked as a head coach in the NBA for 12 seasons.

Creighton University’s Creighton Bluejays have retired Paul Silas’ game number 35. He played three seasons of college basketball from 1961-1964.

Son of Silas Stephen Silas is the current head coach of the NBA club Houston Rockets.