Basketball | Okko Järvi was moved when his grandfather in a wheelchair watched the final in the stands

“The best friends were in the stands, as well as my family and grandfather Aulis”, rejoiced Seagulls champion Okko Järvi.

Long thrower Okko Lake there are now Finnish championships in two clubs. The first came in Kauhajoki’s Bearbasket and now the same thing happened on the Seagulls’ anniversary.

Players and media swarmed the parquet as the song blared from the speakers. Everyone got their share of the party.

“I value this even higher than the championship in Karhu,” says Järvi in ​​Kisahalli in Helsinki’s Töölö as the party bustles around.

The comment is not about pride, but about realism. Järvi is from Espoo, when the party became much closer to home than before.

On Kauhajoki he was injured two years ago in the middle of the finals and had to play under anesthesia. In addition, he says that last season was terrible.

Järvi played in Belgium and not everything went as planned. There was an injury, the club started to flounder in contract patterns and everything turned into more or less suffering.

“This ended quite well. Couldn’t be much better. The start of the season was weak and Kauhajoki was considered such a good team.”

Kauhajoki was good, but it wasn’t their turn anymore.

“This means even more when I got to play here. My best friends were in the stands, so was my family and grandpa Willing sat in a wheelchair in the stands”, Järvi described his feelings.

“I get to share this with my family and loved ones.”

Bluebird and Janne Kulvik have been the owners of the Seagulls throughout the club’s history since the 2013 season. They hoped and waited for the championship for a few years until they finally succeeded.

“Very unreal and happy feeling, and especially when you looked at Tim’s face,” the Kulviks said in unison.

The owner family referred Timo Heinonen, who finally won the first Finnish championship of his career at the age of 40. And yet still as a core player of the team.

Captain of the Seagulls René Rougeau started cutting the basketball sock, after which the scissors went from player to player. Heinonen got his own piece of string in second place.

Rougeau thanked the head coach Jussi Laaksoa, who signed him first to Kauhajoki and then to the Seagulls. The two were together at Kauhajoki, where they won two championships together. Rougeau captured another third in Karhubasket before arriving in Helsinki to complete his streak to four.

“I am really grateful to Jussi. We have been a good duo, but I also thank the whole team, the physiotherapists and everyone else,” said Rougeau.