Basketball | Okko Järvi became the decider in the last seconds – Seagulls are one win away from the championship

Koripalo’s final series went to the cut-off stage in a packed Töölö Kisahalli

Seagulls–Kauhajoki 85–79 Wins 3–1

Seagulls Lake Okko solved the thriller-like fourth final match against Kauhajoki Karhu.

Järvi scored the last four points of the match, as the Seagulls won 857–9 in a packed Töölö Kisahalli. With their narrow victory, the Seagulls took a 3–1 lead in the match series, which moves to Kauhajoki on Saturday.

Seagulls was flying to a fair victory in the third period, when it led by as many as 16 points. Then began a flurry of mistakes and weak decisions, which was accelerated by Kauhajoki’s long throwers Cameron Jones and Severi Kaukiainen under.

The lead disappeared, and even turned into Kauhajoki’s 77–74 lead three minutes before the end. And a minute and a half later, the Bear hung on to tie the game series, until Järvi came out with a great dribbling of the ball from under the basket.

René Rougeau still played in Kauhajoki last season, but was again trying to bring down his former club. He offered the same remedy in last week’s home game.

When the throws don’t go, you can’t hope much to lead the game. That’s what happened to the Seagulls in the first quarter, which Kauhajoki won 23–16.

The change happened quickly. At the beginning of the second quarter, the Seagulls took a two-minute period with a score of 13–1 and turned the sled on the tracks they wanted. The pacemakers were the back players Lassi Nikkarinen and Okko Järvi.

Kauhajoki showed that it must not be given any space. Although the gap opened up to a ten-point lead for the Seagulls, it started to shrink with Cameron Jones’ baskets at almost the same pace.

He gave good support Henri Kantonenwho played big minutes as Kauhajoki’s quarterback.

The Seagulls searched for throwing positions throughout the first half for Okko Järve and Antti Kanervo. A few came, but both managed to sink only one.

The fifth match of the finals will be played at Kauhajoki on Saturday at 5 p.m. Four wins are required for the championship. The screen shows the match live. Other finals if necessary: ​​16.5. in Helsinki and 19.5. On Kauhajoki.