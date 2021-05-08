Basketball Nikola Vučević led to Chicago victory with his triple double – Lauri Markkanen only played just over 14 minutes

Despite the forced win, the Bulls are facing an almost impossible task.

Chicago The Bulls continued to snatch forced wins in the basketball NBA and defeated the Boston Celtics ’121-99 the night before Saturday.

Chicago is ranked 11th in the Eastern Block and three wins away from the place for the playoffs. The above Washington Wizards may also increase their profit balance.

“With all realism, we really can’t control our destiny. What we need to do is control the things we can control. The more we can win and compete, the better, ”Chicago head coach Billy Donovan said To the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago and Washington both have five regular season games left, so the chase’s task is almost impossible.

“We play really well and we are really competitive. We know our backs are against the wall right now. We played accordingly. Of course, we would be happy to be in a different position, but we have put ourselves in that position, ”25 points bagged Zach LaVine inch ESPN website.

In addition to LaVinen as well Coby White bagged 25 points, however Nikola Vučević accumulated triple-double qualifying statistics. He scored 18 points, won 14 rebounds and made ten assists to the basket. The triple double was his fourth in the NBA career.

Finnish player Lauri Markkanen played just 14.13 minutes and threw eight points.

He only dipped one of his five game throws when the third once fell into a basket sock. He knocked the rest of his points from the free throw line, from which he hit 100%. Markkanen also took two rebounds.

Chicago will next meet the Detroit Pistons, which will host Chicago the night before Monday.