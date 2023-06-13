Basketball | Nikola Jokić finally led the Denver Nuggets to the NBA championship

The top scorer of the match was Denver’s Serbian player Nikola Jokić, who also received the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.

Denver The Nuggets have won the NBA championship for the first time in the club’s history. Denver defeated the Miami Heat in the league final series with a 4–1 victory.

In the fifth and last meeting of the league final, the Coloradoan club won on their home floor with a score of 94–89.

The top scorer of the match was Denver’s Serbian player Nikola Jokic, who also received the NBA Finals MVP award. Jokić, twice chosen as the NBA’s most valuable player, scored a total of 28 points in the match.

Denver’s Serbian star, who suffered from a lack of throws, described the match as ugly and emphasized that the team was not allowed to make throws.

“But at the end we figured out how to defend and scored 90 points. That’s why we won,” he said.

“The work is done and we can go home now.”

Decisive the last moments of the dawn turned into a drama of suspense. At the end of the final quarter, Miami Jimmy Butler scored eight consecutive points and the Heat took an 87-86 lead with less than three minutes left on the clock.

Miami soon lost the lead, but Butler made two more free throws to put the Floridaans back in front by a point. After this, Denver Bruce Brown however, the rebound was grabbed on the offensive end and the Nuggets were able to escape permanently.

Miami trailed Denver by three points with only 15 seconds left in the game. Butler attempted a 3-pointer at the last minute, but missed. Brown, on the other hand, sank two free throws and completed the final readings of the match.

of Denver Jokić also reached the so-called double-double after accumulating a double-digit number not only in points but also in the number of rebounds. In total, he grabbed 16 rebounds, 15 of them on the defensive end. In addition, Jokić made four passes leading to the basket.

In addition to Jokić, Miami’s Butler and Bam Adebayo. Butler bagged 21 and Adebayo 20 points.

Like Jokić, Adebayo and Denver Michael Porter Jr. reached a double-double with their rebound balances.

Denver has won the division championship several times, but the league championship is the first in the club’s 47-year history.

“I have news for all of you out there. We don’t settle for one,” the Denver coach Michael Malone said after the championship was decided.

“We want more.”