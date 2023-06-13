Basketball | Nikola Jokić cheered with his tired answer about the Denver holiday parade

Basketball The NBA finals series ended with a party for the Denver Nuggets. Immediately after the match, wild parties started both in the final arena and in the city of Denver. Denver won the championship for the first time.

Chosen as the best player of the final series Nikola Jokic he did celebrate after the match, but he’s not going to continue celebrating for very long.

“This is good, this is good. We can finally go home,” Jokić stated immediately after the victory was decided on the ABC TV channel, according to the Reuters news agency.

Jokić continued with the same theme in the media conference after the match. He was asked if he was looking forward to the Denver victory parade. When it became clear to Jokić that the parade is only on Thursday, the answer delighted the media.

“No. I have to go home.”

Jokić was not quite as serious right after the match, as he threw his teammates, among other things by Jamal Murray to the swimming pool. Jokić also ended up in the pool wearing his game clothes.

In addition to the Serbian Jokić, the best player in the NBA finals has been chosen from those born outside of North America Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Dirk Nowitzki (Germany), Tony Parker (France), Tim Duncan (Virgin Islands) and Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria).

Read more: Nikola Jokić finally led the Denver Nuggets to the NBA championship