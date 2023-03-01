Thursday, March 2, 2023
Basketball | Nikola Jokić became the sixth player in NBA history to reach 100 triple-doubles

March 1, 2023
Basketball | Nikola Jokić became the sixth player in NBA history to reach 100 triple-doubles

The Denver Nuggets star has already scored 24 triple-doubles this season.

Basketball league The Serbian star of the Denver Nuggets, who plays in the NBA Nikola Jokic broke the 100 triple-double mark as the sixth player in NBA history.

The 28-year-old center scored 14 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had 10 assists as the Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 133-112 at home.

“I appreciate the way we played today,” Jokić told the media after the match, according to news agency Reuters.

Before him, the limit of one hundred triple-doubles has been broken Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107) and LeBron James (106).

“I don’t want to say that all achievements, awards, contracts or whatever come naturally, but I don’t chase them.”

Jokić has 24 triple-doubles this season, and the Nuggets haven’t lost a single game in which the Serb has reached double figures in three categories.

In the last 20 games, Jokić has scored 15 triple-doubles.

