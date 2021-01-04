Basketball NBA superstar Stephen Curry was completely unstoppable and threw his career to record highs of 62

Lauri Markkanen was sidelined due to quarantine regulations.

NBA career forged a new single-match point record Stephen Curry scored 21 points already in the opening period on Sunday. Curry, who eventually scored 62 points, led the Golden State Warriors to victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with a score of 137-122.

The match played in San Francisco was a place of revenge for the Warriors after Friday’s match. Then it lost the reading 98-123.

Curry broke his previous 54-point record with two free throws with 2.23 playing time left. However, that was not enough for him. The Warriors were already in safe lead when Curry bombarded two consecutive threes, one of whom sank into the basket with 42 seconds left in the game.

Exceeding 50 points was the first in the NBA this season. The 60-point night, in turn, was the first Warriors player since 2016, when Klay Thompson scored 60 points.

The previous Warriors player with more than 62 points was Rick Barry, which recorded 64 points in 1974.

On Sunday ended Curry’s series of consecutive successful free throws. Curry had time to throw 80 consecutive successful free throws. The tube started last season.

Damian Lillard was Portland’s best scorer with 32 points.

The Warriors, who hunted for their first home win of the season, were at a loss of 2-9 at the start of the match until Curry made three consecutive baskets and tore the Warriors to the lead. During the break, Curry already had 31 points in the pile, and 45 points after the third set.

Curry tried three-point throws 16 times and hit them eight times. Of the nineteen free throws, only one failed.

Lauri Markkanen represented by the Chicago Bulls beat the Dallas Mavericks score 118-108. The best scorer on the field was the Bulls Zach LaVine 39 points.