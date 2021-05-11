Basketball NBA star Russell Westbrook broke the 47-year-old record

Washington Wizards ’Westbrook already made their season 36 triple doubles against the Atlanta Hawks.

Basketball Washington Wizards player in the NBA Russell Westbrook made a game of history against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Westbrook made the 182nd triple-double in his career and broke at the same time Oscar Robertsonin A 47-year-old record.

A triple double is created when a basketball player makes a double-digit number in three different categories in five matches: points, rebounds, passes, exploits or fights.

Westbrook’s 36th triple double was born when he threw 28 points, took 13 rebounds and made 21 assists to the basket.

Robertson, 82, congratulated Westbrook on their match.

“I’m happy for you, and your family is proud of you,” Robertson said.

Westbrook himself was naturally happy with his achievement.

“I am grateful for moments like this. Usually I don’t pat myself on the back, but after tonight I do it, ”Westbrook said.

Washington lost their match to Atlanta 124-125.