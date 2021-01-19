Basketball NBA star Kyrie Irving bought a house for the family of George Floyd, who died as a victim of police violence

The Brooklyn Nets star player has taken an active stand for racial and social equality.

Basketball League Star player for the NBA Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving has bought a house for a victim of police violence who died George Floydin for the family.

The house deals were confirmed by a former NBA player and a friend of Floyd, according to news agency AFP Stephen Jackson, who talked about it in The Rematch podcast.

Jackson said in the podcast that he is trying to continue to support the family both emotionally and in practical situations. At the same time, he said he noticed others doing the same.

“Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Waynen the manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them Disney shares, ”Jackson said, according to AFP.

Irving, 28, has excelled outside basketball parquet as an active advocate of racial and social equality.

In June, Irving called on other NBA players stay out of the games for the rest of the season.

“I don’t support going to Orlando. I am not in favor of systematic racism and horse shit. This smells suspicious, ”he said at the virtual meeting at the time.

In July, the star donated $ 1.5 million, or about $ 1.2 million, to WNBA League women players who decided to skip games because of a coronavirus pandemic or dedicate a season to promoting social justice.

NBA champion, Olympic winner and World Cup gold medalist Irving have played in seven matches this season.

He has had to skip seven consecutive games due to “personal reasons” and a coronavirus quarantine imposed by the NBA due to a video of family reunions.

The video proves Irving attended his sister’s birthday party without a face mask.