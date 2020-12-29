No Result
Basketball NBA rookie of the year injured his leg in a bad-looking way – video shows 21-year-old Ja Morant limping from parquet to wheelchair

Bhavi Mandalia
December 29, 2020
Morant’s ankle spun as he tried to block Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot’s throw.

Basketball League Selected as NBA Newcomer of the Year this year And Morant, 21, was badly injured early Tuesday morning in a round played during Finnish time.

Published by the television company CBS video shows how Memphis Grizzlies’ Morant leaves a wheelchair away game against Brooklyn Nets.

Morant injured his left ankle while trying to fight Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot’n throw. After his jump, Morant landed on the Nets’ French player’s leg, spun his ankle, and then painfully spun to the edge of the field.

He was eventually helped out of the arena in a wheelchair. The Grizzlies won the match with 116-111.

Lauri Markkanen The Chicago Bulls will play their next match early Wednesday morning Finnish time. The play of Markkanen, who was injured in his previous match, against the Washington Wizards is still uncertain.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

