Basketball | NBA millionaire fired – stole candles from Market

Ryan Rollins' season in Washington came to an embarrassing end.

A basketball player Ryan Rollins has played this season in the NBA for the Washington Wizards. It doesn't play anymore. The club has fired him after some rather extraordinary events.

Rollins' contract for this season at the Wizards was worth $1.7 million (€1.55 million), but it wasn't enough. The player was caught no less than seven times for shoplifting in the state of Virginia, says The Athleticwho has seen the relevant documents.

Rollins is suspected of stealing hygiene products, candles and food items from the Target chain Market, among other things. The monetary value of the stolen products never exceeded one thousand dollars.

Aftonbladet states that the maximum penalty in such cases is a year in prison and/or a maximum fine of $2,500.

Rollins' alleged actions took place last year between September 9 and September 9. November.

The hearing is scheduled for early February. The player has not yet made a statement about the incidents.

Rollins21, is a second-round pick of the Atlanta Hawks in the summer of 2022. He was immediately traded to the Golden State Warriors, where he played in 12 games last season.

He moved to Washington for this season. The balance of the American before the dismissals remained ten matches with a point average of 4.1.