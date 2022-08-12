Basketball | NBA honors late basketball legend with game number freeze: 11-time champion stood by teammates in incident that led to rare boycott

Basketball legend Bill Russell’s game number is the first ever to be suspended in the NBA. Russell won the championship in the ranks of the Boston Celtics no less than 11 times.

NBA honors the basketball legend who died a couple of weeks ago at the age of 88 Bill Russell by freezing his game number 6. Freezing a game number is the first in league history. NBA announced about it on Thursday.

Russell won Olympic gold in basketball in 1956. After that, he won a record 11 NBA championships with the Boston Celtics.

Russell’s athletic achievements are in a class of their own, but he is also remembered for his actions for human rights. President Barack Obama awarded Russell in 2011 with the Medal of Freedom. It is the highest civilian honor of the United States.

Russell marched Martin Luther King Jrwith and support Muhammad Ali.

One a notable case was when Russell and his team boycotted a game in 1961 after his dark-skinned teammates were refused service in the hotel cafeteria. What happened is told Basketball Network in the article.

Boston The Celtics were in Lexington, Kentucky for a preseason exhibition. Before the game, two Boston players, Sam Jones and Tom Sandersdid not receive service because of their skin color when they tried to buy food from the hotel’s cafeteria.

The players walked away humiliated and angry. The two ran into Russell and to KC Jones and told what had happened in the cafe. All four went to coach the Celtics by Red Auerbach for talks, who called the hotel’s management about the incident.

Although the players were finally allowed to eat at the hotel, they decided to fly home.

At the time, boycotting a game over civil rights was unique. When the players landed back in Boston, they were greeted by a group of people who supported their decision.

Russell told reporters that such treatment must be resisted or nothing will change.

“We have the same rights and privileges as anyone else, and we deserve to be treated accordingly. I hope we never have to go through something like this again. But if that happens, we won’t hesitate to do the same thing again.”

Almost 60 years later, Russell referred to the incident when, in 2020, Milwaukee Bucks players decided not to take the court in a playoff game against Orlando.

The boycott stemmed from the police shooting of a black man in Wisconsin.

“I am one of the few who know how it feels to make such important decisions. Really proud of these young people,” Rusell tweeted at the time.

According to the tweet, he attached a photo of an old newspaper clipping in which he said that he would be willing to give up basketball if it would help the civil rights movement.