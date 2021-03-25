Basketball NBA Historic Game: Toronto Raptors Basketball Broadcast Production Team Only Women

The aim of the broadcast was to highlight the diverse roles of women in professional sports.

Sports broadcasts gender boundaries were broken in the NBA on Wednesday when the Toronto Raptors got their first all-female mission team. In the match, the Raptors defeated Denver Nuggets.

The TSN production company broadcast the broadcast Meghan McPeak. Analyzes the game with him Kia Nurse, who plays in the WNBA league in Phoenix Mercury and is part of the Canadian national team. In addition, the broadcast did Kayla Gray, Kate Beirness and Amy Audibert.

“We wanted to highlight the contribution of women in broadcasting by bringing them all together,” Raptors Vice President John Wiggins said in a statement Usa Todayn by.

Wiggins said she hopes girls who watch the game on TV will notice how diverse roles women play in professional sports and perceive them as natural.

Nurse also hoped the young girls could identify with them.

“Hopefully the young girls who are watching the game will see more of them and maybe one of us will resonate in them. And only that matters in this case. ”

You can watch a video clip of the NBA from the historical broadcast website.