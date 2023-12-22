Friday, December 22, 2023
Basketball | National team star Garly Sojo, 24, died – played against Finland in the fall World Cup

December 22, 2023
in World Europe
Venezuelan national team player Garly Sojo died on Friday.

Basketball world received sad news before Christmas. The international basketball federation Fiba announced that the Venezuelan national team player Garly Sojo died Friday at his home in Caracas. Sojo was 24 years old when he died.

Fiba did not say the cause of death, but according to local media, Sojo died as a result of an epileptic seizure.

Sojo made his debut with the Venezuelan men's national team in 2020, when the team participated in the Olympic qualifying tournament played in Lithuania. Sojo participated in the summer 2021 NBA recruiting event, but no club caught him. Sojo played in 2021 and 2022 in Mexico, but then returned to his home league.

Sojo participated in the World Cup competitions played this fall and scored 12.4 points per game. Venezuela faced Finland in the final match of the consolation series on September 2. Sojo was involved in the match, which Finland won 90–75.

