Pablo Laso’s 20 titles with Real Madrid

Pablo Laso began his tenth season on the Real Madrid bench with his 20th title with the white team, the Tenerife Super Cup 2020. In this time, the Vitorian coach has played 27 of the 37 possible finals and, apart from six Super Cups (2012 , 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2020), it has also achieved two Euroleague (2015 and 2018), five Leagues (2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019), six Copas del Rey (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2020) and the Intercontinental in 2015. Laso, who has already reached 200 wins in the Euroleague, will, in principle, become the coach who has directed the most Real Madrid games in a few weeks. He is 15 behind Lolo Sainz, who was 14 years in the white team and 734 games.