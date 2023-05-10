Basketball | Miro Little, 18, from Pirkkala, moved to the United States and was amazed – the food culture came as a complete shock

Miro Little is on his way to becoming Finland’s next NBA star. In the fall, after the World Cup, he will start his university career in the United States, but he moved to get to know his new home country already last year.

Finland the young star of the national basketball team Miro Little, 18, has not been afraid to make bold decisions in his career. Already in the summer of 2019, at the age of 15, he moved from his hometown of Pirkkala, Tampere, to Helsinki to study and play for HBA-Märsky.

An even bolder step was ahead last fall, when Little moved even further from home. He decided to spend his last year of high school in the United States, where he was going to play college basketball in the fall of 2023 anyway.

The determined young man wanted to get to know his new country in advance, in order to avoid bigger shocks when starting university. So, immediately after the men’s European Championships played in Prague and Berlin, there was a move to Wichita, Kansas, and studies and basketball at Sunrise Christian Academy.

Although Little’s father La Trice Little is from the United States, Miro Little himself had not lived abroad before. The primary reason for the decision was purely basketball and getting used to the American game, but other surprising things came up.

“The food culture was perhaps the biggest shock. I’m used to the fact that the food in Finland is really good and of high quality. In the Yankees, things are the opposite. Then I just had to find ways to nourish myself in a good way, and not have to eat only the junk that is available there,” says Little, who returned to Finland for the summer.

In his home country, the youngster was not used to the fact that on an away game trip, the meal might be served at McDonald’s. Or that even the school canteen offers mainly hamburgers and french fries.

“Then I prepared a lot of safka at home and ate my own snacks at school. I went pretty far with them. Of course, it wasn’t always just burgers there, there were also basic dishes from time to time, but the main focus was on burgers and others.”

Before the US high school games, Miro Little had time to show his skills at the adult European Championships.

Sunrise Christian Academy is located in Bel Air, a suburb of Wichita, the state’s largest city. It’s not about any huge metropolis, even from the perspective of a Pirkkalan resident.

“It’s a small town within a town. There wasn’t much to do outside the basketball court. If I’m honest, life was sometimes training and school, then home,” says Little.

“But a peaceful place where the whole school and that community were full of really nice people. I quickly got used to that small town,” even though it is even smaller than my long-term home, Pirkkala.

The living arrangements were also new for Little. He lived in the same apartment with three other players, one assistant coach and one school teacher.

This arrangement worked very well for the Finn. With teammates as roommates, everyone was on the same page about what they came to Kansas for.

“It was good that we were all on the same wavelength. Everyone had come to develop and grow as people. There were also always friends nearby if there was something to do or if you wanted to play a game together. It made it easier to pass the time in those moments when there was time to waste.”

Back man considers his high school year a useful learning experience both on and off the field.

He got to the NBA all-star game event to watch and meet his national teammate Lauri from Markkain addition to which you could exchange information at other events LeBron James’s and Carmelo Anthony’s with superstars like Lessons were also learned in the most important thing, North American basketball.

“The experience was different, almost the opposite of what I’m used to in Finland and Europe. In the Yankees, when the players get the ball in their hands, the first thought is that I will make a basket. On the other hand, in Europe they think that how can we get an easy basket as a team.”

“A really big difference compared to Susipolku, especially as a back man. That’s exactly the reason why I wanted to go to the Yankees already last season. That way, I learn these things now, and they won’t come as a shock next year.”

And so it happened. After the initial difficulties, Little says that he got into the rhythm, after which the game started to go as usual.

In European fields, spurs have already been acquired.

Last summer, Little was able to enjoy the hustle and bustle of Prague.

Little is probably the first player who has moved to the high school series after first playing in the adult European Championship, even more so successfully. Finland reached the best ranking in its history, when the journey was interrupted only in the quarterfinals.

Due to the European Championships, Little arrived in Bel Aire somewhat later than his teammates.

“In the beginning, you noticed that the teammates were clearly trying to check how tough this guy is. They tried hard to get under the skin, but they couldn’t.”

“Of course, when a new guy comes to the team a little late, we try to see what kind of man it is. Once we got over the beginning, everything started going really well.”

Little’s EC displays in Prague and Berlin had not gone unnoticed by his new friends. The team had followed Susijeng’s matches closely as a group, and all kinds of questions were enough from the man who, right before the high school games, twisted the NBA’s reigning most valuable player on the floor. Nikola Jokic with.

“Yes, they asked a lot about the European Championships and wondered. There was a small analysis of Finnish games, nothing major, at least I don’t remember. The Spain and Croatia games were especially talked about a lot. It was watched with a good eye.”

Little’s moves in Susijeng’s shirt had already been noted among new players.

Now Little’s first US season is over, and it’s time for new changes. If the going has been hectic since last summer, the same will continue in the coming summer.

First, there is the national team summer culminating in the World Cup at the end of the summer, after which Little will start studying and playing at Baylor University in Texas, known as a famous basketball school. However, Miro Little is not fazed by the changes.

“2023 will be nice. Here’s to a great year ahead.”