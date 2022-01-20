Basketball Miro Little, 17, chooses one of the best places to study and moves to America – He’s doing what many young men dream of

Miro Little had time to be photographed at the Urhea Hall in Helsinki before leaving for the United States.

Miro Little, 17, traveled to the United States on Friday to find a suitable university for himself. Type 1 diabetes has taught a young basketball player self-discipline, independence, and responsibility.

Determined the young man looks me straight in the meeting room of the Urhea Hall in Helsinki and states without a hint of bragging:

“My dream is to get into the NBA and be there as good as I can be – one of the best players in the NBA.”