Thursday, January 20, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball Miro Little, 17, chooses one of the best places to study and moves to America – He’s doing what many young men dream of

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Miro Little had time to be photographed at the Urhea Hall in Helsinki before leaving for the United States. Picture: Meeri Utti

Miro Little, 17, traveled to the United States on Friday to find a suitable university for himself. Type 1 diabetes has taught a young basketball player self-discipline, independence, and responsibility.

Lauri Lehtinen

2:00 | Updated 2:04

Determined the young man looks me straight in the meeting room of the Urhea Hall in Helsinki and states without a hint of bragging:

“My dream is to get into the NBA and be there as good as I can be – one of the best players in the NBA.”

Related topics

.
#Basketball #Miro #chooses #places #study #moves #America #Hes #young #men #dream

See also  Djokovic "exempt because positive 16/12". "And why wasn't 17 in solitary confinement?"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

BlackRock fund manager puts HR at the heart of the business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.