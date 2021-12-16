Brazilian men’s basketball ended the first round of the Champions League of the Americas unbeaten, a tournament equivalent to Libertadores in the modality. This Wednesday (15), Minas Tênis Clube defeated Obras Sanitarias (Argentina) by 95 to 84 at Arena Minas, in Belo Horizonte, by Group C of the competition.

The Minas tennis players reached four points and top the key, with two victories in two games. On Monday (12), the Brazilian team beat Biguá (Uruguay) by 95-73.

Bahamian pivot Tavario Miller and wing/pivot Renan Lenz, both from Minas, were the top scorers in the match against Obras, with 20 points. Miller scored 90% on two-point balls and caught six rebounds, while Renan, who started the game on the bench, scored 12 points on three-shots (almost 60% efficiency on the ground) and distributed four assists. In the Argentine team, the main name was the North American wing/pivot Keith Stone, with 17 points.

In the first phase, the 12 participants are divided into four groups, in which the first two qualify for the knockout. The teams play each other in the brackets in three turns, each at the headquarters of one of the clubs. The next round of Group C will be played at Antel Arena, in Montevideo (Uruguay), between January 31st and February 2nd.

The other Brazilian representatives also lead the respective brackets. São Paulo tops Group B after winning the matches played at the Ciudad de Santiago del Estero (Argentina) gym, against Nacional (Uruguay), last Saturday (11), 98-73, and host Quimsa, on Sunday ( 12), from 83 to 74. The second round will also be played between January 31 and February 2, in Montevideo.

The current champion Flamengo is the leader of Group D, which had the opening shift held at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro. Last Friday (10), Rubro-Negro defeated Boca Juniors (Argentina) by 88-66. On Sunday, the victim was Universidad de Concepción (Chile): 85-68. between January 28 and 30, at the Luis Conde gym, known as La Bombonerita, home of Boca, in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

We started the Champions with two games and two wins! The next round of competition takes place in early February, in Buenos Aires. Now the #Flabasketball turns attention to the NBB. Domingo has Flamengo x Unifacisa at Maracanãzinho! : Gilvan de Souza and Paula Reis/CRF pic.twitter.com/4qrW0Ax015 — Team Flamengo (@TimeFlamengo) December 13, 2021

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?